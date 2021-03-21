The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I recently joined other cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones to urge our lawmakers to make the fight against cancer a top priority. Our state legislature is currently considering legislation that would take away local health departments’ authority to take action on smoke-free air ordinances and other public health policies.

Under this legislation, county departments of health would have to have public health orders approved by the county commissioners or the state health officer. This action would take away local control and make it harder for county health departments to enact future smoke-free air and other public health regulations in communities.

Amidst a global pandemic, now is not the time to roll back health and safety measures. Local government has the right and responsibility to respond to the needs and concerns of its citizens, but the West Virginia legislature is trying to tie the hands of our county health departments. That is why we let our lawmakers know that volunteers across the state are counting on them to take a stand against this legislation.

Angela Rae Stanley

Culloden

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you