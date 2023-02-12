The Republican U.S. House of Representatives is playing a dangerous game when they threaten to not raise the debt ceiling unless budget cuts are made. When a Democratic president is in office, the Republicans get all worked up about the national debt, but they conveniently forget about the problem when one of their own is in office. They just give tax cuts to the rich and they use the discredited trickle-down theory to justify their actions. The national debt went up under both Republican and Democratic presidents. The question about the national debt is not that we have it, but can we service it.
We are fortunate the U.S. dollar is the reserve currency for the world. That has been the case since 1945. All transactions between countries are settled with U.S. dollars. That means other countries must obtain U.S. dollars to pay for foreign transactions. We don’t have to do that. That makes foreign products very affordable for American consumers.
Many Republicans say our current inflation is due to deficit spending, but it’s not. It’s due to the supply chain interruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. We know this is true because most countries are experiencing the same problem. In many cases their inflation problem is worse than ours.
This country has never defaulted on its debt, and now is not the time to give it a try. Experts say a default would cause interest rates to go up dramatically. That would cause a contraction of our economy. Also, it would have a similar effect in other countries. We could lose our reserve currency status. That would cause turmoil the world over.
If you like to eat three meals per day, encourage your representatives to abandon this goofball idea. Remember those scratchy newsreels of breadlines from the 1930s? Once we jump off of the cliff, we’re toast.
