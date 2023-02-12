The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Republican U.S. House of Representatives is playing a dangerous game when they threaten to not raise the debt ceiling unless budget cuts are made. When a Democratic president is in office, the Republicans get all worked up about the national debt, but they conveniently forget about the problem when one of their own is in office. They just give tax cuts to the rich and they use the discredited trickle-down theory to justify their actions. The national debt went up under both Republican and Democratic presidents. The question about the national debt is not that we have it, but can we service it.

We are fortunate the U.S. dollar is the reserve currency for the world. That has been the case since 1945. All transactions between countries are settled with U.S. dollars. That means other countries must obtain U.S. dollars to pay for foreign transactions. We don’t have to do that. That makes foreign products very affordable for American consumers.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you