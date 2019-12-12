Drug pricing is way out of hand! If there are no restraints enacted, the pricing will just continue to climb. Our elected officials need to act now. After all, you were placed in office by the very people that are being burdened by the skyrocketing drug prices. Please fulfill the oath you took and protect us.
Eric Ward
Proctorville, Ohio
Hospital staff went above and beyond
I was admitted to Cabell Huntington Hospital early morning via ambulance on Nov. 20 with a health emergency and remained under their care until late afternoon Nov. 21.
I had not been under hospital care since my heart operation at the Keesler Air Force Base hospital on Dec. 7, 1998, so I didn’t have a clue what this experience would be, which is the purpose of this letter. I would like to thank Cabell Huntington Hospital for the greatest professional care anyone could ever receive. The entire staff in the emergency room and on the fourth floor went well beyond just doing their jobs. Their personal concern and professional treatment went well beyond what could be considered normal or average by job performance. I will forever be grateful for the treatment I received. Thank you.
For all the political nitwits pushing any change in our medical care: Shut up and crawl back in the hole you came from. Medical professionals make our health decisions for us, some self-serving lunatic looking for personal kudos and maybe a few bucks for campaign purposes.
Cabell Huntington, as Jackie Gleason would say, “You’re the greatest.”
Carlton Toler
Huntington