I just watched a comedy that reminded me of what is going on with our federal government. The movie was about two people who had more and more problems to come up, and every decision they made was wrong. It was hilarious, and I laughed until I cried. Then I realized that the people I was comparing them to were the leaders of our country, and their decisions being made caused me to cry because they were catastrophic and moving our great country in the wrong direction.
They were plotting to turn our great country into an autocratic society and send us back to the 1970s of high inflation, stagnant economy, ship the rest of our good-paying jobs overseas and put everyone to being government dependent and eliminate most of our freedoms. Therefore our republic form of government will be no more. Wake up America, for this is happening right now.
