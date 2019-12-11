Our nation is faced with the threat of controlling a personal liberty: the total ban of e-cigarettes. We Americans are used to unrestricted behavior — the freedom to do what we want to do — even though it may kill us. The harmful effects of tobacco have been exposed, and the number of deaths attributed to smoking support the seriousness of the habit. Stopping it is a difficult task, and many smokers do not have the mental fortitude to choose between a healthy lifestyle and slow suicide.
Along comes the e-cigarette. The users claim that it gave them the power to quit smoking. Perhaps, it did; but what else did it do? It started a new habit with greater health problems than that of smoking regular tobacco. The recent increase in e-cigarette users’ death and the use by young people indicate a serious underlying problem. Ruthless manufacturers’ inclusion of hazardous chemicals and sales on black markets have resulted in an uncontrolled availability of a new death threat.
You want to keep vaping? OK, keep doing it, but remove your future burden on society by accepting a ban on access to public health care. You and I know the need may come, and I and the rest of the country will be stuck with the cost of taking care of your stupid and selfish actions.
If e-cigarettes were harmless, their use could be justified, but recent evidence shows that they are not. E-cigarette users, the odds are against you. We have enough tax burdens; don’t increase our financial woes by forcing us to take care of your willfully destroyed bodies. Unless you have a small fortune set aside for your medical care, stop vaping — quit diverting my tax contributions — get smart.
Klaus O. Staerker
Proctorville, Ohio