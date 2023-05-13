In May 1933, J.P. Morgan admits to Senate Banking Committee that he’s paid no income taxes for 1930-32. Angry public outcry follows. However, J.P. Morgan & Co. suffers losses in 1929 Great Crash reducing holdings to less than half value by 1931. Though labeled tax avoidance, deducting losses legitimate for those years.
Upon election Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) inherits Great Depression (1929-1939). On March 5, 1933, second day in office, FDR declares four-day “bank holiday,” stopping run on banks. On March 9, he calls special session of Congress resulting in Emergency Banking Act. A whirlwind of legislation ensues with New Deal ending tax avoidance and terminating gold standard-backed currency, among others.
Businessmen view New Deal as threat to their wealth, seeing currency without backing inflationary and unfair taxation burdensome. In 1934, retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler tells McCormack-Dickstein committee under oath about business plot. He says wealthy businessmen plot to create a fascist veterans’ organization with Butler as leader to overthrown FDR’s administration.
During committee hearings, Butler identifies Gerald C. MacGuire’s attempt to recruit him for coup. MacGuire proposes 500,000 army veterans marching on Washington with financial backing. None are prosecuted in business plot, but final committee report reads, “There is no question that these attempts were discussed, were planned, and might have been placed in execution when and if the financial backers deemed it expedient.”
Only conspirator interviewed by this committee was MacGuire. In March 1935 at age 36, MacGuire died in a New Haven Connecticut hospital from pneumonia. Many at time and since dismissed business plot as hoax with little danger to democracy.
I believe the “Fighting Quaker” Gen. Butler (challenger of dollar diplomacy). I think that it’s easier to dismiss two-time Medal of Honor recipient rather than confront business titans. Though not mentioned in school history books, patriot Butler saves our democratic republic with his exposure of business plot.
