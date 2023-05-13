The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In May 1933, J.P. Morgan admits to Senate Banking Committee that he’s paid no income taxes for 1930-32. Angry public outcry follows. However, J.P. Morgan & Co. suffers losses in 1929 Great Crash reducing holdings to less than half value by 1931. Though labeled tax avoidance, deducting losses legitimate for those years.

Upon election Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) inherits Great Depression (1929-1939). On March 5, 1933, second day in office, FDR declares four-day “bank holiday,” stopping run on banks. On March 9, he calls special session of Congress resulting in Emergency Banking Act. A whirlwind of legislation ensues with New Deal ending tax avoidance and terminating gold standard-backed currency, among others.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you