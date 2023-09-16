The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When will the madness of the Biden Administration stop taking measures that impose hardships on our citizens and which help our enemies to prosper?

A few days ago, the Biden Administration canceled the seven remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This at a time when the oil cartel is cutting back on the production of oil, gasoline prices are rising again, and our strategic oil reserves are still basically depleted.

