When will the madness of the Biden Administration stop taking measures that impose hardships on our citizens and which help our enemies to prosper?
A few days ago, the Biden Administration canceled the seven remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This at a time when the oil cartel is cutting back on the production of oil, gasoline prices are rising again, and our strategic oil reserves are still basically depleted.
Biden has totally destroyed our border with Mexico, which has let over 7 million aliens invade our country, which even sanctuary cities’ Democratic mayors say is destroying their cities. The children of these illegals have further overburdened our schools.
Our military is thousands of recruits short because of the military “woke” agenda, which opts for diversity instead of talent in promotions.
The Biden Department of Justice, CIA and FBI have become politicized. Ideology, politics and race, not the law, mostly guide their intelligence operations and enforcement. This includes illegal persecution of politicians who oppose them.
The downtown areas of our major cities are becoming unlivable because of violent crime and homelessness fostered by our unlimited immigration.
We must elect politicians who, until recently, made the United States the strongest, most prosperous and freest nation in the world. Make America great again.
