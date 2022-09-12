This November West Virginians have the opportunity to select all 100 members of the House of Delegates. In District 23, containing Barboursville and Salt Rock, a vote for Karen Nance is a vote for a fair, compassionate and uncorruptible voice in the statehouse.
If the safety and well-being of our state’s children and youth of all races, backgrounds, unique abilities and God-given qualities is important to you, elect Karen Nance.
If you’re concerned that too many young adults have left this beautiful state without prospects for living freely and working successfully in West Virginia, elect Karen Nance.
If you’re a working parent, educator, health care staff, social service worker or minimum wage employee who wants the attention and respect of your state delegate, elect Karen Nance.
If you think women need more than the current less than 10% representation in the Legislature, if you believe in the availability of reproductive health care including contraception and IVF, if you believe our already-limited pool of OB-GYN providers should not have to practice under threat of criminal prosecution, elect Karen Nance.
As an active historic preservationist and community volunteer, former school board member, grandmother and loyal friend, Karen’s qualifications and true servant heart are what House District 23 needs now.
