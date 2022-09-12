The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This November West Virginians have the opportunity to select all 100 members of the House of Delegates. In District 23, containing Barboursville and Salt Rock, a vote for Karen Nance is a vote for a fair, compassionate and uncorruptible voice in the statehouse.

If the safety and well-being of our state’s children and youth of all races, backgrounds, unique abilities and God-given qualities is important to you, elect Karen Nance.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you