I am the Rome Township fiscal officer in Lawrence County, Ohio. I want to express the importance of your vote.
Ohio is a township government state, meaning a “grassroots” form of government. Lawrence County has 14 townships. Of those 14, Rome is one of the highest in population. And yet, it is a known fact that Rome Township could have a greater voice in our county government if all our residents who are eligible would vote. The county voting records reflect that Rome Township always has a low voter turnout compared to the registered voters we have on the books. So, please vote whether by absentee ballot or at the polls on March 17.
Also, for the past seven years, I have worked with Rome Township Trustee Brian Pinkerman. Brian is a Republican candidate for Lawrence County commissioner, of which there are two to be elected. During Brian’s two terms as trustee, he has worked to develop his leadership skills and increase his knowledge of the Ohio Revised Code. He is a member of the Lawrence County Planning Commission and serves as vice president of the county township association and president of the Lawrence County Storm Water Task Force. He and his wife, Lisa, own Pinkerman Excavating and Construction.
Brian has prepared himself to serve as county commissioner in a full-time capacity. The duties of a county commissioner are many and time-consuming, not the least of those as working with our township trustees on issues to make our townships better and improved.
As a conservative Republican, Brian has pledged to work for the people of Lawrence County with humility, trustworthiness and integrity. He simply wants to help in the development and economic growth of Lawrence County.
View Brian’s Facebook page for more about him. And, please, vote March 17.
Cheyrl Jenkins
Proctorville, Ohio