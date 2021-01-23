When I was a kid, I didn’t look forward to vaccinations. I would shut my eyes tight, my face contorted with anticipated pain. Then, often as not, I would hear the doctor say, “It’s all over. You can go home.” And Mom would take me home and perhaps allow a little extra dessert at meal time because I had been so brave.
Well, now I am reading that with so many doubting the legitimacy of the election, what is needed now is a detailed review of the whole process by a credible commission. When this is done, the argument runs, we will finally have the answer to all of the doubts.
But wait! It has already been done with the many lawsuits in several states presided over by judges appointed by both Republican and Democratic presidents. The sad fact is that if a commission were convened to “finally once and for all” get the real answer, those who now advocate for this would not accept any outcome unless it indicated massive irregularities. They would immediately find fault with that commission and demand a new one!
Trumpists! Hear what I say! The legitimacy of the election has been proven as much as any negative proposition can be. Can we admit as evidence videotapes showing that at polling places no shredder trucks appeared? You have not been very brave or objective but nevertheless you can go home now. Maybe mom will allow a bit of extra dessert.
John D. Palmer
Huntington