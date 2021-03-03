Here we go again. Gov. Justice has resurrected the idea of cutting or eliminating the state income tax. The Republicans have a super majority in the legislature, so it will probably happen. That’s a shame.
It’s been tried in other states, and it doesn’t work. The Herald-Dispatch article highlighted that fact. Increased growth does not come close to making up for the lost revenue.
I think it’s just a plan to give rich people a nice tax cut. Poor folks aren’t going to benefit from this tax cut. The governor says we’ve got to try something. That may be true, but let’s not put forth bad ideas.
My sister and her husband live in Alabama. That state doesn’t have an income tax, but it has a doozy of a sales tax. The state, counties and municipalities can include a sales tax. So in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the cumulative tax is a whopping 10%. The well-off retirees can afford the tax, but everyone is not in that category. Many low-paid service workers pay 10% on purchases of family necessities at Walmart.
Now, the Commonwealth of Kentucky has a flat 5% income tax. If we eliminate our income tax, do you really think all of the rich people in Catlettsburg will move to Kenova? There is a 100% chance that won’t happen.
John Schurman
Huntington
Reduce safety hazards during bad weather
Firing up diesel backup generators at the WSAZ, WOWK and WVPB TV towers portends foul weather. This occurred Feb. 9 as a prelude to two successive ice storms topped off with snow resulting in a 10-day power outage. Telephone and internet fail first with the electrical power quickly following. Later, absence of power shuts down our water supply.
Ice buildup the night of Feb. 16 topples trees at a rate of about one every 20 seconds until the next morning. Roads become impassable.
Living without internet connectivity feels like the 1960s before J.C.R. Licklider envisions the worldwide web. Life without electrical power resembles the 1890s before the invention of alternating current generators.
Back-to-back ice storms with snow demand the following actions: Dress in layers to avoid hypothermia. Stay clear of downed power lines. Elude falls on ice-covered surfaces. Drive cautiously on slippery roads. During subsequent thaws, look up and circumvent overhead ice threats from power lines, trees, buildings, bridges, signal lights, towers, among others.
Learn from Paul Henry O’Neill. By creating a corporate health and safety ethos, he nearly eliminates work injuries at Alcoa. Robert Douglas Long elucidates this approach by observing, “Measuring performance by the number of injuries you have is like measuring parenting by the number of smacks you give.” I am grateful for my father’s safety tutelage and not resorting to smacks. Employ risk reduction to minimize danger from recurring inclement weather events and aftermaths in our Tri-State area.
Roger Combs
Ona
Ritter Park is a great place for snow fun
I love that picture that your photographer took of that young man Zackery Fisher flying off the hill at Ritter Park. I had to bust out laughing because that looks like fun.
I’m pushing 60 now, but back in the day (1979-1982 or thereabouts) us young teenage boys loaded up in our cars and went to the top of Ritter Park after the snow storm. I don’t recall how we got up there. If somebody got stuck there would be 12 teenagers to push you out. We got up to the top of that hill at dusk. All the daytime sledders had the snow packed down to ice. You would go flying over that hill, over the rock, get airborne and after that anything goes. Fun times! We all got home safe, nobody got hurt, but we never did it again.
That picture is a classic. That is Ritter Park at its best!
Douglas Berry
Morehead, Ky.
Fossil fuels saved us in winter storm
How lucky we are to have natural gas because if we had been dependent on solar and windmill for heat during this ice storm just how many people would die because of no electricity? I thank God that all three of my daughters and their families had natural gas logs in their fireplaces that they were able to keep warm. In Texas they had a lot of people die because their windmill turbines froze up and they had no electricity to keep them warm.
And then we have our new president trying to please his puppeteers by calling for the ending of all use of coal, oil and natural gas. Can they now understand that they can’t depend on solar and wind turbines in weather like we are experienced? Any idiot knows you don’t eliminate something that works until you have something that is foolproof and ready to replace it. Think before you act.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington