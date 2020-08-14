Civilization begins with agriculture. Agriculture demands scarce fresh water. This drives the need for reliable sources. Cradles of civilization reside in river valleys (Nile; Tigris and Euphrates; Indus; Yellow). Mayans locate their population centers near cenotes (portals to underground rivers) or cisterns for catching rainwater. Romans bring freshwater to cities with gravity-fed aqueducts. U.S. western irrigation drinks rivers dry before they reach the ocean. Midwestern aquifers near depletion with agricultural overpumping.
Animal and plant products possess hidden freshwater footprint costs. Gallons of water required per one pound of product (gallons/pound) vary with commodity: beef (1,847), butter (518), cheese (381), corn (110), beans (67) and squash (40). Meat and dairy items consume more freshwater than crops. In 2019, 50 trillion gallons of water subsidize the 27.3 billion pounds of U.S. beef consumption.
Michael Burry (2008 market crash forecaster) mistrusts the U.S. financial system but proclaims fresh water a safe investment. The past decade witnesses Saudi Arabia growing alpha hay in the western U.S. They systematically harvest freshwater, shipping it back home to dairies. Benjamin Franklin forewarns, “When the well is dry, we know the worth of water.”
The Mayan strategy of the “Three Sisters” (corn, beans, squash) embraces water conservation. Corn furnishes a structure which pole beans climb. Beans supply nitrogen to soil. Squash spreads along the ground, blocking sunlight, preventing weeds. Unprocessed corn, though an ideal basic food, lacks essential amino acids of lysine and tryptophan as well as riboflavin and niacin. Beans contain these. Carbohydrate-rich squash has vitamin A. Its seeds hold vegetable fats absent in corn and beans. These companion crops produce a substantial diet without need of other protein sources. They use less freshwater and fertilizer than other crops.
Roger Combs
Ona