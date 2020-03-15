Here’s one idea for controlling the spread of corona virus:
The CEO’s of companies that employ the good people who serve our fast food, check out our retail goods, take care of nursing home patients, etc., should voluntarily offer paid sick leave to these low-wage workers, effective now.
It’s clear that our government won’t act in time. These corporate executives and boards — who added to their millions with recent tax cuts and stock buybacks, while continuing to pay sub-poverty wages to workers on the front lines — should do the moral and patriotic thing in the interest of public health, and at the very least offer paid sick days.
Jeanette Rowsey
Huntington