We leave our fingerprints on almost everything touched. Nearly unique fingerprints supply a lifelong marker pronouncing our identities. In 1880, Henry Faulds notes usefulness of fingerprints in human identification (ID). He advocates recording them with printing ink. In 1892, Francis Galton calculates chance of misidentification from fingerprints to be 1 in 64 billion for a false positive (two different people with identical fingerprints). In 1903, confusion when distinguishing Will West from William West with photography shows the fallacy of reliance on photo IDs.
Employ fingerprints for voter registration and identification. Remove need of government-issued IDs or handwritten signatures for voting. Learn from the Babylonians of about 200 B.C., who used fingerprints as signatures on their written contracts. Abolish recent identity fraud concerns with whirls, loops, and ridges of our fingerprints.
Roger Combs
Ona