We are days away from completing the census, a once-every-10 years population count of everyone living in the country, and I have an urgent request for West Virginia: Respond to the 2020 census today. It only takes a few minutes, but your response will make a difference to your community for the next decade. And if you have already responded, please encourage your neighbor to do the same.
Your responses impact how much funding your community receives for essential services such as healthcare, emergency and disaster response, education, jobs and roads. It also determines your state’s representation in the U.S House of Representatives.
Right now, West Virginia has a total response rate of 99.9%. We are knocking on doors and calling households to make sure everyone is counted. If you are visited or called by a census taker, please cooperate. You may even get a follow-up visit to verify your information. You can also still respond online at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by returning the paper questionnaire by mail.
The U.S. Census Bureau is committed to counting everyone and maintaining the confidentiality of your response. But we need your help to complete this constitutional requirement. Please take this opportunity to shape your future.
Fernando E. Armstrong
Director, U.S. Census Bureau Philadelphia Regional Office