Julius Caesar becomes Roman consul in 59 BC. He publicizes entire proceedings of Senate to weaken them. By doing so, Evan T. Sage proclaims Caesar’s creation of first newspaper. During 1450s, Johannes Gutenberg invents printing press. However, first regularly printed news-sheets don’t arrive until 1600s. In 1704 Joseph Dudley, governor of Massachusetts Bay Colony, sanctions “The Boston News-Letter,” the first sustainable American newspaper.
Over years print news blossoms. By 1990, U.S. newspaper print circulation peaks, falling thereafter. Rupert Murdoch describes newspaper profits as “rivers of gold,” but several years later says, “sometimes rivers dry up.” The Buffalo News’ owner, Warren Buffett, opines, “if cable and satellite broadcasting, as well as the Internet, had come along first, newspapers as we know them probably would never have existed.”
Still, online news percentage taken from newspapers resides at about 80%. Social media carry news and avoid cost of investigative reporting and editorial vetting. John S. Carroll of Los Angeles Times (LAT) notes, “Newspapers are doing the reporting in this country. Google and Yahoo aren’t those people putting reporters on the street in any number. Blogs cannot afford it.”
LAT reports Elon Musk telling investors that he plans cutting Twitter staff by 75%. Clearly, Elon doesn’t plan on empowering Twitter to moderate content. Yet, Elon envies WeChat’s market reach bigger than Tik Tok. China’s WeChat represents world’s largest standalone mobile application for instant messaging. It supplies Chinese government with mass surveillance and censorship capabilities.
Pew Research Center finds 8 in 10 people get news from digital devices. Infatuation with smart phones enables overblown influence on populace by social media. Fragmentation of news media grows with narrowcasting to splinter audiences.
If democracy survives, we’ll look back and wonder why we didn’t act on warning signs earlier. Demand social media be held to same legal standards as local newspapers. Heed Felix Frankfurter’s words, “Without a free press there can be no free society.”
