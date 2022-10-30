The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Julius Caesar becomes Roman consul in 59 BC. He publicizes entire proceedings of Senate to weaken them. By doing so, Evan T. Sage proclaims Caesar’s creation of first newspaper. During 1450s, Johannes Gutenberg invents printing press. However, first regularly printed news-sheets don’t arrive until 1600s. In 1704 Joseph Dudley, governor of Massachusetts Bay Colony, sanctions “The Boston News-Letter,” the first sustainable American newspaper.

Over years print news blossoms. By 1990, U.S. newspaper print circulation peaks, falling thereafter. Rupert Murdoch describes newspaper profits as “rivers of gold,” but several years later says, “sometimes rivers dry up.” The Buffalo News’ owner, Warren Buffett, opines, “if cable and satellite broadcasting, as well as the Internet, had come along first, newspapers as we know them probably would never have existed.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you