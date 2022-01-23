The leading Democrats lately are saying that democracy is failing in the United States. Instead, it is the Democrats’ dream of a socialist United States that is failing.
With the election of 2019, the Democrats won control of all three branches of government. With this victory, they thought they could achieve their socialist agenda, which consists of four major goals: 1) Put the election in control of the federal government with no identification required to vote and unlimited mail-in balloting. With elections under their control they feel they could control the election results. 2) Stack the Supreme Court so that socialist-passed laws would be upheld by the new socialist Supreme Court. 3) Get statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. That would mean four more senators for the Democrats, since these two areas are predominately Democrats. 4) Have open borders so the illegals being sent all over the country, if given the right to vote, would have enough voting power to perpetuate the Democrats in power.
With Biden stumbling from one problem to another, his standing in the polls has hit an all-time low. His credibility has suffered due to extreme inflation and the ever-changing rules regarding COVID-19 while illegals are being sent all over the country in the dead of night, spreading COVID-19. As a result, his socialist agenda is stalled; Congress is failing to pass his voting bill.
Come the November elections, we must put a total end to the socialists’ aspirations.
