The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Federal law prohibits possession of firearms by people who have been found by a court to be a danger to themselves or others or lack the mental capacity to manage their own affairs. Federal law also prohibits people who have been hospitalized as a danger to themselves or others through a mental hygiene hearing from possession of a firearm. However, there is not a law that ensures that the names of these people are consistently placed on a list as prohibited from owning firearms that are enforced. I personally know of multiple incidents where a person(s) prohibited from possession of a firearm has obtained a firearm in the Huntington area.

In almost all of these cases, local law enforcement was notified about the firearm and chose to do nothing. In some cases, another mental hygiene was filed and an order was issued by the mental hygiene commissioner for pickup that was ignored by the local sheriff’s department. The list of names of prohibited persons should be submitted consistently to a federal data bank in real- time. Anyone attempting to purchase a firearm should raise a “red flag” during the background check, and local and state law enforcement should be informed prior to them being denied the purchase.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you