Federal law prohibits possession of firearms by people who have been found by a court to be a danger to themselves or others or lack the mental capacity to manage their own affairs. Federal law also prohibits people who have been hospitalized as a danger to themselves or others through a mental hygiene hearing from possession of a firearm. However, there is not a law that ensures that the names of these people are consistently placed on a list as prohibited from owning firearms that are enforced. I personally know of multiple incidents where a person(s) prohibited from possession of a firearm has obtained a firearm in the Huntington area.
In almost all of these cases, local law enforcement was notified about the firearm and chose to do nothing. In some cases, another mental hygiene was filed and an order was issued by the mental hygiene commissioner for pickup that was ignored by the local sheriff’s department. The list of names of prohibited persons should be submitted consistently to a federal data bank in real- time. Anyone attempting to purchase a firearm should raise a “red flag” during the background check, and local and state law enforcement should be informed prior to them being denied the purchase.
Since this list is not currently updated on a regular basis, people are allowed to purchase firearms who should be prohibited from doing so. Law enforcement has refused to intervene when notified that prohibited persons are currently in possession of a firearm. If we are not enforcing a law already on the books that could prevent injuries, what is the point of spending millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money by the Biden administration to make additional “red flag” laws? Enforce the current laws and make consequences for any officials who blatantly disregard the current laws and orders of the court. Common sense, people!
Patty Deeds
Milton
What’s the problem with learning COVID’s true origin?
Why should we care about learning the true origin of COVID-19? For starters, because it has been attributed to the death of millions worldwide. And, if it resulted from a gain of function lab experiment gone bad, shouldn’t we make every effort to learn from it so a pandemic of epic proportion maybe never happens again?
Why has raising the question of whether it was a natural phenomenon or a lab experiment become so politically charged? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the long- serving bureaucrat, worked for a number of administrations, Democrat and Republican. Why does the Biden administration not appear all that interested in determining the origin of COVID-19? So quick to accept the bat-in-the-wet-market theory? Why does daring to ask often fall on deaf ears or get dismissed as political bias?
Is our government covering for China? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? The National Institute of Health? The World Health Organization? All of the above? If so, why, and for what end?
Questions need to be asked. The new slightly tilted GOP House of Representatives will undoubtedly commence the inquiry, although it may be too late now to ever learn the important answers — the truth.
Steve Flesher
Huntington
America must get serious about punishing criminals
Our daily bread in America is the daily mayhem report. Out-of-control crime like the University of Virginia shootings rises as surely as the sun does.
This country has basically given up on preventing and correcting misbehavior. We don’t do it in our homes, our streets, our boardrooms, our police forces, our schoolhouses or our statehouses.
Crime exploded after World War II, but get-tough measures failed so badly we gave up on crime. We started downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, then decided not to prosecute misdemeanors altogether. California now sees smash-and-grabs invited by public policy that refuses to prosecute commercial robbery under $1,000.
We have implemented release-without-bail policies for repeat offenders, essentially giving criminals a “get out of jail free” card.
Our un-enlightened justice system mocks our founders’ “speedy justice” mandate and their effective program of hard labor to prevent and rehabilitate crime. We have three justice strategies today— “It’s all good,” “Let it be” and “All we need is love.”
It was housewives who started the Mothers Against Drunk Driving campaign and singlehandedly cleaned up the DUI mess in America. Maybe “We the People” need to get “woke” about crime and do something.
