Our Republican legislature has rammed through what they call a “historic” tax cut, which they are loudly crowing about because they are convinced that the fiscal manna from heaven will now rain down on West Virginia in a deluge of new industries, new residents, new jobs and general prosperity.
Excuse me, but ... bull.
Every other state that has tried this method to “cut themselves to prosperity” has failed. Republicans who point to states like Texas and Florida that have no income tax tend to gloss over two facts: Both states have exorbitant property and many other taxes, and both states are a lot warmer that West Virginia. I for one don’t mind having four seasons, but a lot of people hate winters. And I rather like not having to pay $5,000 a year in property taxes.
The average household in West Virginia is going to get back less than a dollar a day in tax savings. The poorest West Virginians will get back the equivalent of a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread from their convenience store. The wealthiest 1% will get back more than $10,000 a year. Surprise, surprise. The rich get another giveaway from a Republican legislature and the rest of us get the shaft.
Remember this when you are pondering where to spend that extra 80 cents a day the Republicans say you should be grateful for.
