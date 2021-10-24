In your Oct. 9 edition, you had an article on New York City shutting down its gifted student/accelerated learning program. The reason given: too many white and Asian children were enrolled, with “under representation” of black and Latino students. So, they want to have equity and throw all students into the same pool.
Not arguing the reasonability of this approach, but if it is to be done, then it should be applied across the board; equity must be real equity, if it is good in one area, then it must be good everywhere. So, New York City should also shut down its basketball and football programs? Can anyone with even one eye say that there is equal representation of the white and Asian community in these programs?
The point here is, mindless following of any formula in relation to human beings will result in injustices and ridiculous outcomes.
