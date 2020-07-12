Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


I am writing this in regard to the spineless pandering by Jerome A. Gilbert and the Marshall University Board of Governors. They voted — not citizens, students, or alumni — to change the name of Jenkins Hall because he was a Confederate officer and slaveholder.

This is pure idiocy to punish a Confederate officer 150 years after a war. This is political correctness over a fabricated sensitivity to history. What is next, the Collis P. Huntington statue, or maybe Justice Marshall’s namesake? I am sick of this pandering so elites can feel better about their fabricated nonracist stance.

I tried to contact the board and the president with no results, no emails, no phone numbers. They destroy American tradition then hide and tell their families and coworkers how righteous and brave they are by doing their deeds of destruction in secrecy. I would say if a member of the Jenkins family were considering leaving a wealthy endowment to Marshall or PBS this would have never been up for a vote.

As a West Virginia citizen and Marshall graduate I request a public hearing on this attempt to whitewash our history by destroying our traditions.

This was a toned-down version of what I was going to write.

John Uppole

Parkersburg

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.