President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s accomplishments set political standards. In 1956, he proclaims, “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” He approves the Civil Rights Act of 1957, a prelude to 1960s legislation.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signs landmark Voting Rights Act into law. The Department of Justice deems it the most effective civil rights legislation ever enacted in our country. Yet the Supreme Court revokes it with three rulings (Shelby County v. Holder, 2013; Abbott v. Perez, 2018; Brnovich v. DNC, 2021). SCOTUS also monetizes the First Amendment (Citizens United v. FEC, 2010). Over the past decade, SCOTUS distorts the rule of law, underwrites dark money and dismantles voter rights.
Today, the mantra “in money we trust” dominates our political landscape. Reverse this hegemony by imposing five corrective actions: (1) term limits on Congress and SCOTUS, (2) publicly fund elections, (3) blind trusts for investment holdings of public officials, (4) ranked-choice voting, and (5) restriction of federal elections to 90 days.
Forge ahead and strengthen the rule of law by (a) rejecting cult politics, (b) focusing on facts not opinions, (c) overcoming intransigence, and (d) changing the filibuster. Require physical presence of the debating senator to sustain any filibuster. Urge Congress, especially Mitch McConnell, to stop the political theater and debate voter rights. Codify voter participation with a constitutional amendment. Let the people have a voice in establishing governing priorities.
