I want to thank the Herald-Dispatch for publishing the exemplary work of Eugene Robinson.
One of his latest pieces detailed the facts about Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general, traitor to his country, whose giant statue was recently removed from its prominent location in Richmond, Virginia. Robinson once again brought the receipts, this time proving that Lee’s exultation as a man who deserved deference and a statue, in fact, according to the laws of our land, could have been court martialed and hanged for treason.
But as usual Robinson’s commendable work went much further. He informed his grateful readers that Lee’s reputation as a man who personally opposed slave-owning was grossly incorrect — in fact, a total fabrication. The humans he held as slaves were severely whipped, salt was doused on the cuts and family members were separated from one another.
Eugene Robinson’s work always proves he’s done his homework; he’s obviously a compassionate, smart, principled man who contributes greatly to the fact-based discourse in this lie-infused world we live in.
This reader will continue to look forward to Pulitzer Prize winning commentator Eugene Robinson’s extraordinary work.
