President Biden’s green energy policy, along with his immigration policy, if it isn’t reversed soon, will result in turning the United States into a third world country, with limited resources for our citizens and not enough energy to support our country’s energy needs.
If one needs to see our future under Biden and the climate activists, take a close look at Europe. Several years ago Europe started transitioning to green energy and getting rid of fossil fuel. Today, with their fossil energy industry gone, it has become evident that they don’t have enough energy. Europe’s ability to get through the winter may depend upon how cold it gets and if they can get enough fossil fuel from China. COVID-19 had shut down large parts of China’s economy, including their fossil fuel industry. It should be noted that while the West has destroyed their fossil fuel industry, the Chinese are now full speed ahead with developing fossil fuels. However, they are providing windmills, solar panels, etc., for the West to buy. China and the global elites, example Al Gore, are getting rich and powerful from this environmental movement.
Germans are now leveling their forests for wood, anticipating a cold winter. In the United States, wind turbines kill more than a million birds a year. The United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss is lifting restrictions on gas and oil projects. California’s Gov. Gavin Newsome announced that by 2035 only electric cars would be sold in his state. Only days after the announcement, California’s authorities asked electric car drivers not to charge their vehicles during certain hours over the Labor Day weekend for fear of an electric grid failure. Around the world, the strip mining required to obtain rare earth minerals for solar panels and electric car batteries cuts paths of devastation through the earth.
Too many scientists have their own agendas — political, financial, and fame; take recently claims that Trump is a Russian spy, or that the COVID-19 vaccines are over 95% effective and prevent reinfection. Dr. Anthony Fauci is a prime example of someone with a political, financial and fame agenda. I remember decades ago, the scientists said we were coming into an ice age. Until Biden treats fossil fuels equally with green energy, we will not have enough energy. We will have to beg our enemies for fuel. We will be enriching China while they pollute the Earth with their fossil fuel industry. Inflation will continue because of shipping costs from China. As former Gov. Sarah Palin of Alaska once said, “Drill, baby, drill!”
