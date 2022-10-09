The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

President Biden’s green energy policy, along with his immigration policy, if it isn’t reversed soon, will result in turning the United States into a third world country, with limited resources for our citizens and not enough energy to support our country’s energy needs.

If one needs to see our future under Biden and the climate activists, take a close look at Europe. Several years ago Europe started transitioning to green energy and getting rid of fossil fuel. Today, with their fossil energy industry gone, it has become evident that they don’t have enough energy. Europe’s ability to get through the winter may depend upon how cold it gets and if they can get enough fossil fuel from China. COVID-19 had shut down large parts of China’s economy, including their fossil fuel industry. It should be noted that while the West has destroyed their fossil fuel industry, the Chinese are now full speed ahead with developing fossil fuels. However, they are providing windmills, solar panels, etc., for the West to buy. China and the global elites, example Al Gore, are getting rich and powerful from this environmental movement.

