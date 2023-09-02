I read John Patrick Grace’s article on palliative care for dying pets with compassion and understanding. Anyone who has watched a beloved pet deteriorate and lose weight and mobility understands the sadness and pain an owner feels at the thought of euthanizing his or her beloved pet. He was right when he said that a pet gets upset at a trip to a veterinary office. It’s heartbreaking to see and hear the last struggles of a pet who is a beloved member of the family. You can allow, as John Patrick Grace did, the pet to go into a coma and die peacefully.
However, I have a second idea. When it was time for my beloved cat, Callie, to die, I called Brown Veterinary Service in Wayne. I don’t want this letter to be a commercial. I am sure there are other veterinary services that will provide the same care. Brown Veterinary Service came to my door, and I held my sick cat on my lap, petting her and loving her while they euthanized her on my lap. It was very peaceful, and I, perhaps selfishly, no longer had to watch her agony and decline. It’s a little more expensive for the vet to come to your home, but your animal, and you will be happier. I urge you to consider this.
