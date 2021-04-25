Sometimes the Republican Party gets it right, especially when they stick to their old traditional platform: fiscal conservatism and social justice. A recent example, the attempt by the newly elected U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, a noted nutcase, and her effort to create the “America First Caucus” to protect “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” It is a veiled but transparent attempt to turn the GOP into a white racist party. Her colleagues nixed the effort from its inception, and kudos to them. “Anglo-Saxon” is a meaningless term today unless referring to an historical period back in Britain in the 5th century or a language. Of course, tons of connotations to some.
The GOP, losing membership rapidly, is trying to redefine itself and attract voters. A hard journey after Trump’s presidency, which fueled the divisions in our society based on race, ethnicity, religion and gender. If the GOP wants to return to some semblance of a national political party, they need to address all Americans and not pander just to white racists and religious fanatics. The U.S. today is not the U.S. of yesterday or of any time in our history. We are a land and culture created by native peoples and immigrants from all the continents, from Africa, Europe and Asia, Oceania, and other parts of the Americas.
Our two-party system is dysfunctional, each containing divergent agendas within. It is a unique arrangement not found in most other democratic nations. A solution, some form of proportional representation, not likely to happen soon here with the two parties entrenched.
Debate is healthy, the fodder of any democracy. However, some feed is poisonous, containing seeds of intolerance and hate. Beware of what you eat, now especially from the farm of of Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington