I have been following the recent incident in Georgia when the Liberty County sheriff deputies stopped a bus on I-95 carrying the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team. Supposedly, the bus was stopped because it was in the far-left lane; that is supposedly against the law. From what I can determine, buses and RVs are specifically exempt from this Georgia law, so the stop could have been considered illegal. The sheriff and the deputies should know the laws they are trying to enforce.
After viewing the video of the stop and reading the statements of both the deputies and sheriff, they lied and acted unprofessionally during and after the stop. For the sheriff to lie by saying that no personal items or luggage were searched is terrible. He should have reviewed the video before making the statement. Furthermore, if one of his deputies made this statement to him, the future credibility of anything they report or say could be questionable.
The other incident concerns a lawyer in Texas who worked part-time for both the local judges and prosecutor. He has been disbarred for doing this, but it does not appear that the prosecutor(s) and judiciary who knew this was happening have been punished. Why not? Something about qualified immunity. Everyone involved in this practice should have been punished, and all criminal and civil cases affected by this illegal activity should be retried with different prosecutors and judiciary. Also, any judge who used the lawyer’s writings and passed them off as their own should be prosecuted for fraud. They received pay for something they did not do.
I have faith in our local and state police and judiciary to perform their duties in a fair and legal manner, but these incidents and others are why citizens in various parts of U.S. are losing faith and support for both the police and the judiciary.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.