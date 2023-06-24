Your editorial of June 21 pointed out that university athletic programs are either financially self-supporting (requiring no student fee subsidies, as at The Ohio State), or nearly so (requiring but a minimal subsidy of 8.45% at WVU). And there was a third category, that where percentage of athletic budgets paid by students in fees to subsidize athletics at universities unworthy of “megaconference” affiliation — you cited Marshall (59.1%), Western Ky. (63%), Ohio University (65.7%) — is truly burdensome.
You then noted that schools “will need to rethink their athletic priorities” and that “the Marshalls and the Morehead States will need to make decisions that might not be popular with their fan bases.” Not popular with the fan base?! What about the “customer” base? Universities live and die on their academic programs, and the overemphasis of athletics to the detriment of academics may — one might think — be highly unpopular with a “customer” base seeking educational services being charged exorbitant athletics fees. Might herein lie the explanation of why the education-seeking “customer” base of nearly 16,500 in 2003 has shrunk to a little over 11,000 today?
