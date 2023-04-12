The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind with consumers, and beef farmers and ranchers are no different. I am proud of the high-quality beef I produce for consumers, but I can’t do that without caring for the land.

On my farm it is important to me to use the best management practices such as rotational grazing between farms, ensuring creek and stream bank stabilization, and providing adequate nutrients back into the soil.

