With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind with consumers, and beef farmers and ranchers are no different. I am proud of the high-quality beef I produce for consumers, but I can’t do that without caring for the land.
On my farm it is important to me to use the best management practices such as rotational grazing between farms, ensuring creek and stream bank stabilization, and providing adequate nutrients back into the soil.
Not only will being good stewards of the land allow us to raise the best beef possible for our communities but will also allow us to pass our farms and ranches down for generations to come.
This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.
As farmers, we are committed to continuous improvement.
We are always looking for new ways to preserve natural resources so we can pass the land down to future generations and continue producing the beef consumers know and love.
