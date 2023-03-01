The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In national news, I read a column on the dangers of lead and other heavy metals poisoning our bodies. It wasn’t long ago that the biggest scare was lead in paint, then leaded gasoline and toys. Not mentioned in the column or by directives from the Food and Drug Administration is the fact that a simple procedure developed here in the USA in the 1940s removes about 85% to 90% of all heavy metals, both from children and adults.

EDTA chelation therapy was developed because of sailors becoming sick while painting ships with lead paint, which caused heart attacks. It was soon discovered that EDTA also removed plaque from arteries and capillaries, thus preventing the need for lots of heart bypasses and stent operations. It requires no surgery, only a drip bag in your arm.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you