In national news, I read a column on the dangers of lead and other heavy metals poisoning our bodies. It wasn’t long ago that the biggest scare was lead in paint, then leaded gasoline and toys. Not mentioned in the column or by directives from the Food and Drug Administration is the fact that a simple procedure developed here in the USA in the 1940s removes about 85% to 90% of all heavy metals, both from children and adults.
EDTA chelation therapy was developed because of sailors becoming sick while painting ships with lead paint, which caused heart attacks. It was soon discovered that EDTA also removed plaque from arteries and capillaries, thus preventing the need for lots of heart bypasses and stent operations. It requires no surgery, only a drip bag in your arm.
Thousands of patients around the world say it worked for them. The FDA bans it here except for heavy metal toxicity and some specific illnesses. Why does it work everywhere but here? Maybe, because it is so cheap compared to surgery, with a lot of money lost to heart surgeons and hospital operating rooms. If this doesn’t work for you, there is always surgery.
My history with chelation therapy stretches back to 2006 when I received a stent for heart blockage. Soon after, I heard about chelation, and started the same. I have never needed an additional stent since that time. I will soon pass 88 years and am still on the right side of the grass.
