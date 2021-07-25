Congress establishes the Federal Reserve (a.k.a. the Fed) with the Federal Reserve Act in 1913 with three goals: (1) optimizing employment; (2) stabilizing prices; and (3) moderating long-term interest rates. The 1930s Great Depression and 2000s economic instability leads to expansion of Fed power.
One Fed expansion includes an easy-money policy for Wall Street that encourages risky margin trading. In 2008, this results in near global economic collapse. Inequitable corporate and shadow bank bailouts imperils capitalism. Publicly traded corporations incur debt for stock buybacks while avoiding job creation. This pays dividends to their stockholders and increases their price-to-earnings ratio, but it does little for the U.S. economic engine. Look at increasing five-year treasury note rates from the early 1960s of about 4% to a 1980 high of about 16%. After implementation of trickle-down economics in 1980s, a steady decline ensues until a present-day rate of below 1%.
During the gilded age (1860 to 1900), the richest 2% held about 30% of the wealth, whereas the top 10% possessed about 75%. The bottom 40% were destitute. Property ownership for the wealthiest 1% resided at about 50%, whereas the bottom 44% claimed only about 1%.
Welcome to a modern gilded age. In 2019, the top 10% hold about 70% of the wealth, whereas the bottom 50% own about 2%.
Today, the richest 1% have about 16 times more wealth than the bottom 50%. Employment represents the only potential asset for those at the bottom. Yet, current Fed policy fails to offer Main Street much hope of future financial security. In light of modern-day Fed actions, Bertrand Russell’s observation on capitalism still rings true today when he writes, “Advocates of capitalism are very apt to appeal to the sacred principles of liberty, which are embodied in one maxim: The fortunate must not be restrained in the exercise of tyranny over the unfortunate.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.