As the warm weather beckons and people head outdoors after months of sheltering in place, the health care providers who continue serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic want to remind you: The fight isn’t over.
The West Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists (WVANA) cautions everyone to keep your guard up. If you are venturing out, please be safe. Wear a mask to protect yourself, your loved ones and strangers alike. Continue to practice social distancing, even if a hug from that family member or friend you haven’t seen in ages sounds really good right about now. You don’t necessarily know how diligent they’ve been about social distancing.
Keep washing your hands!
As nurses, it’s a practice we adhere to, pandemic or not, because it works. And if you are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 (such as a dry cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, fever, loss of taste or smell), get tested as soon as possible.
During National Nurses Month (May 2020), the WVANA thanks the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and other nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
In honor of these brave providers, we encourage all West Virginians to do your part to beat the coronavirus, especially when it feels like life is starting to return to normal.
