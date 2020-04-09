I am the president of The Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317 and an officer with the Professional Firefighters of WV. We have endorsed Ben Salango for governor of West Virginia. Ben appreciates the work and the risks that firefighters face every day, especially the work and risks we are currently facing today helping our citizens during this COVID-19 pandemic. He has always been someone who listens to first responders and understands our value to the communities that we serve.
We have watched Ben Salango closely in his role as Kanawha County commissioner and he’s proven to be a steady leader who is eager for hard work, always ready and not afraid to roll up his sleeves to get things done. He is committed to giving our first responders the tools and support they need to do their job and keep communities safe. As governor, we know he will work hard to recruit and retain firefighters across West Virginia, both career and volunteer, which is critical for the safety of every community.
West Virginia needs a governor that gets things done, which is exactly what Ben has done as Kanawha County Commissioner. It’s time we had a governor who will work just as hard as the people of our state every day. West Virginia needs strong leadership, Ben Salango is the real deal, and the PFFWV is proud to endorse him.
Myron Boggess
Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317
and PFFWV