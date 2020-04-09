I am the president of The Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317 and an officer with the Professional Firefighters of WV. We have endorsed Ben Salango for governor of West Virginia. Ben appreciates the work and the risks that firefighters face every day, especially the work and risks we are currently facing today helping our citizens during this COVID-19 pandemic. He has always been someone who listens to first responders and understands our value to the communities that we serve.

We have watched Ben Salango closely in his role as Kanawha County commissioner and he’s proven to be a steady leader who is eager for hard work, always ready and not afraid to roll up his sleeves to get things done. He is committed to giving our first responders the tools and support they need to do their job and keep communities safe. As governor, we know he will work hard to recruit and retain firefighters across West Virginia, both career and volunteer, which is critical for the safety of every community.

West Virginia needs a governor that gets things done, which is exactly what Ben has done as Kanawha County Commissioner. It’s time we had a governor who will work just as hard as the people of our state every day. West Virginia needs strong leadership, Ben Salango is the real deal, and the PFFWV is proud to endorse him.

Myron Boggess

Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317

and PFFWV

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.