What’s the mayor’s fascination with the arena? It’s a big, ugly, boring building, but it serves its purpose. Now he’s spending a few more hundred thousand dollars on the entrance.
This won’t attract more visitors to Huntington, but on 5th Avenue at 1st Street, drive the right lane to 31st Street. It’s a nightmare of holes, cracks and uneven surfaces. Adams Avenue is a joke, and so are many other streets.
The first things visitors see are bad streets, sidewalks and curbs. Actually, we don’t need sidewalks because people walk in the middle of the road.
Five dollars a week out of your check. Wake up.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
Don’t forget Rockefeller’s role in Toyota’s growth
I’m writing this letter in regard to Gov. Jim Justice and his Republican friends celebrating Toyota’s new expansion plans. I also say this is a great opportunity to add more jobs and taxes to the state.
My question is, did this event happen in a vacuum?
As I recall, Sen. Jay Rockefeller spent a lot of time building a good relationship with the Japanese. I guess this was a very insignificant part of Toyota locating in West Virginia, right? I’m sure this was just an oversight. Maybe one of the reporters can fill in the blanks.
Don McGraw
Proctorville, Ohio
United States becoming
another Red China country
Who in this country has the right to destroy our books?
Who in this country has the right to tell us when and where we may worship?
Who in this country has the right to join our military and make our taxpayers pay for their transgender operations?
Who in this country has the right to remunerate to Planned Parenthood for their unwanted pregnancies paid for by the American taxpayers?
My fellow Americans, every day we are being pushed by the Democrats toward a Red China type of government. The whole world knows that China seems to be the Biden family playground.
I was not here for the first Civil War in this country, and even though I am 88 years old soon, it appears that I will very soon be a participant in the upcoming one.
Thank you, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Biden, Harris and Swalwell, for leading the way to this catastrophe.
A special thank you to President Biden for fighting the virus on one hand and reloading it through our southern border on the other. What a guy!
Recall Biden on senility and incompetency charges!
Bill Turner
Wellington, Fla.