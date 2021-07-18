When I was learning to fly in the early 1980s, we would sometimes practice at Robert Newlon Field upriver from Huntington. At that time, it was nothing more than a mown grass runway with a few ancient hangars.
Last weekend, we had an awesome dinner with 12 family and friends at The Fly In Café now gracing Newlon Field. The place was packed. Afterwards, we watched parachute jumpers take off, jump and land back at the field.
What an awesome experience! The field is now like a well-manicured park, the restaurant staff friendly and the food great. If I still lived in Huntington, The Fly In Café would be one of my favorite hangouts!
Huntington and Cabell County surely have a jewel to attract locals and out-of-towners like me. Congratulations to Carl Bailey for having the vision to invest in that old airpark property and making it what it is today!
Bob Waters
Albequerque, N.M.