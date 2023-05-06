As a child growing up with other siblings, we all were reminded to turn the lights off when leaving a room because we were not made of money and utility costs were not cheap even back then. So with that being said, I want to be very careful of my criticizing the Cabell Midland High School staff because I do not want to be labeled as a crazy. I do question the staff of Midland regarding the large lights at their football area being left on overnight into the next day on countless occasions.
Many mornings between 5 and 6 a.m. as I am going to work, I pass by the school to see those large electric-eating lights beaming down on the field unattended. As a taxpayer who pays for those lights being left on, I would like to know why someone is not responsible for turning them off after the special events.
I just received another notice from Appalachian Power informing me of another rate increase request, and I believe that my request is very reasonable. Please help myself and others who pay these taxes feel that we are not being taken for granted, or perhaps send some students to my home to plant some money trees in my side yard.
Thank you for your efforts in advance to honor my request.
