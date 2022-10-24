Sunday professional football has become a certified menace to society despite its efforts to appear patriotic.
The NFL has been airing TV ads featuring a prominent player soberly opining, “There’s one day more important than Sunday ... that’s Election Day.”
The player, of course, is not referring to Sunday as the day for family, church or for individual health, education or community activism, but Sunday as a day when American men and boys sit on their butts for three to six hours (yup, doubleheader games) while the nation, families and communities rot without their presence or attention.
This is the big chief NFL throwing little dog democracy a bone. After you men make sure to watch us every week til your marriage blows up and your kids starve, then go out and do your patriotic duty like the League is telling you to do.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.