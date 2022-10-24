The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jane Maye’s article “State Legislatures Are Torching Democracy” in the August 2022 issue of New Yorker chronicles recent efforts to win at any cost. It starts with overturning Roe v. Wade and ends with gerrymandering.

In 2015, gerrymandering of voting districts becomes intolerable and 71% of Ohioans vote to amend the Ohio Constitution. Subsequently, the constitutional amendment requires districts to reflect the state’s political makeup with proportional representation in General Assembly. In 2018, 75% of voters pass a similar resolution for Ohio’s congressional districts.

