Jane Maye’s article “State Legislatures Are Torching Democracy” in the August 2022 issue of New Yorker chronicles recent efforts to win at any cost. It starts with overturning Roe v. Wade and ends with gerrymandering.
In 2015, gerrymandering of voting districts becomes intolerable and 71% of Ohioans vote to amend the Ohio Constitution. Subsequently, the constitutional amendment requires districts to reflect the state’s political makeup with proportional representation in General Assembly. In 2018, 75% of voters pass a similar resolution for Ohio’s congressional districts.
The Ohio Supreme Court strikes down Republican redistricting maps five times. The maps violate the Ohio Constitution and ignore Ohio Supreme Court rulings. The “Ohio Right to Life” contrives a crisis, claiming further delay imperils upcoming elections. A federal court with two of three judges appointed by Trump intervenes. Two Trump-appointed judges, over the objection of the third judge, sanction a rigged map previously declared unconstitutional by Ohio Supreme Court.
Allison Russo serves as Ohio House minority leader and one of two Democratic members of seven-person redistricting commission. She notes people asking, “Where is the accountability when you disregard the rule of law and attack democracy?”
On Twitter, Bill Seitz, the Ohio House majority leader, taunts his Democratic opponents about adoption of unconstitutional redistricting map: “Too bad so sad. We win again.” I suggest that Bill Seitz consider Abraham Lincoln’s viewpoint, “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.”
Our world evolves to where engagement means enragement, rules only apply to others and our emotions drive decisions. Rather than unify, politics divides us into tribes. Tribes strive to win at any cost. Inability to compromise or discuss relevant topics results.
Blatant disregard for law in Ohio shows fragility of democracy. David Pepper’s book “Laboratories of Autocracy” proclaims that greatest threat to representative democracy now resides in state-level machinations. I long for a time when votes count and a place where candidates’ policy positions matter.
