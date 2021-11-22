I have been seeing several full-page ads recently wanting Sen. Joe Manchin to vote for the For the People Act. I am sure there are some good things in it, but there is also a big Trojan horse that the Democrats desperately want buried in that 2,700 pages. This will give the federal government jurisdiction over all future elections, not the individual states. That’s a big no-no.
We know who is in charge of both houses of Congress and the White House. There is also a stipulation that mail-in ballots can be counted as much as 10 days after the elections. Another big no-no. Election Day is over at midnight. If you don’t think any more of your sacred voting rights than to wait until midnight of Election Day to mail your ballot, then shame on you.
Freedom is not free and can be slipped away from you bit by bit until you wake up one day and wonder what happened.
