Despite generational differences, there is one thing we can all agree on: Our government doesn’t represent its people. As a sophomore at West Virginia University, I have seen firsthand the challenges West Virginia faces, such as the opioid crisis and poverty, both issues that affect West Virginia on a broader scale than other states. It is heartbreaking to see homeless West Virginians on the streets, who are undoubtedly disproportionately affected by the opioid crisis.
I am disappointed to see the state’s response so far with regard to the For the People Act, or H.R.1: America’s answer to these important problems. The For the People Act will end partisan gerrymandering, improve voter access, and lessen the influence of money in our government. This paves the way to get rid of corruption in politics and solve the problems our state faces.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says the bill “changes too many things too fast,” but I and two-thirds of West Virginians would argue this critical reform is long overdue.
It can be easy for outsiders to dismiss West Virginia, but our voice and our vote is just as important as those of other states. When will our voice be heard? Passing this Act is the last chance for Congress to prove it hears and values the voice of all Americans.
We need democracy reform now, and the For the People Act is our way there. I call on senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin to get this done.
Kersten Paulsen
Morgantown