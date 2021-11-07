The Herald-Dispatch had an article about West Virginia hospitals getting funds for pandemic staffing issues. I’m not responding to the first part of this article. Farther along the article, it discusses the remarks from Gov. Jim Justice toward Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin criticizing her social welfare plans that would improve support systems for mental health, homelessness and substance use disorder. Justice seems to believe that implementing social service models is a “political move to cover up Goodwin’s deficiencies.”
Homelessness, SUD and mental illness ravage our state. A way to implement change and help combat the opioid epidemic is getting Big Pharma out of politics. Our senators can do this by voting yes for the Freedom to Vote Act. By voting yes, Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin can help secure our elections and expose big businesses, like Big Pharma, that are funding U.S. elections. We must do whatever it takes to get this bill passed.
