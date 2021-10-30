After reading Lacie Pierson’s piece about the redistricting process in West Virginia, I have many thoughts. Redistricting is so important to maintain balance due to population changes within our districts. Redistricting is also important because it affects communities of color, too. This can ensure that they have a fair chance at electing representatives who share their same views and will fight for them. As a young West Virginian and a student at Marshall University, the passing of the For The People Act is so prevalent for the progression of our state.
The For The People Act will end the manipulation of districts in all 50 states. No vote should be wasted, so now is the time more than ever to push this bill along with the redistricting bill so that our state’s government can truly be for the people. These are two very pressing issues that go hand in hand, and if they go ignored the consequences could be detrimental to the state.
Gerrymandering can ruin the representation of districts and affect what laws will be created. These districts deserve an accurate representation and this can all be solved by the passing of HR/1 S1, or more formally known as the For The People Act. If both these bills are to be passed, we have a better chance at creating a progressive world that is in the interest of the people.
