“Forever” chemicals denote poly (or per) fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a family of over 9,000 chemicals. Don’t underestimate their impact. Past products incorporating them encompass water/stain-resistant fabrics, flame-retardant materials, fire-fighting foams, cosmetics, dental floss, fast-food packaging and some non-stick cookware, among others. Parkersburg experiences PFAS-health consequences firsthand. The 2019 film “Dark Waters” depicts subsequent litigation that focuses on aftereffects of C8 subset of PFAS.

Since beginning of industrial-PFAS production in 1950s, evidence accumulates on toxicity. Strong carbon-fluorine (C-F) bonds in PFAS don’t breakdown naturally. Almost no natural bacteria are equipped with necessary enzymes to break these strong C-F bonds. Thus, bioaccumulation and magnification occur in fish and other life higher in food chain.

