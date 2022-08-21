“Forever” chemicals denote poly (or per) fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a family of over 9,000 chemicals. Don’t underestimate their impact. Past products incorporating them encompass water/stain-resistant fabrics, flame-retardant materials, fire-fighting foams, cosmetics, dental floss, fast-food packaging and some non-stick cookware, among others. Parkersburg experiences PFAS-health consequences firsthand. The 2019 film “Dark Waters” depicts subsequent litigation that focuses on aftereffects of C8 subset of PFAS.
Since beginning of industrial-PFAS production in 1950s, evidence accumulates on toxicity. Strong carbon-fluorine (C-F) bonds in PFAS don’t breakdown naturally. Almost no natural bacteria are equipped with necessary enzymes to break these strong C-F bonds. Thus, bioaccumulation and magnification occur in fish and other life higher in food chain.
In last 20 years, an astounding decline in guideline limits for PFAS in drinking water takes place, according to Ian Cousins of Stockholm University. He and coworkers in journal of Environmental Science and Technology document PFAS levels in rainwater. Rainwater contamination exceeds safe drinking levels according to EPA recommendations. Their study includes water samples taken globally, even remote locations such as Antarctica and the Tibetan Plateau.
Reducing PFAS will not remove them. They will continue to cycle in hydrosphere for years. PFAS’ presence in rainwater becomes practically irreversible. Just imagine prolonged impact of “forever” chemicals on wildlife. Ask the question as to real cost of products employing these substances. Most people in U.S. now have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood.
Moving forward, Cousins et al recommend, “In view of the impacts of humanity’s chemical footprint on planetary health, it is of great importance to avoid further escalation of the problem of largescale and long-term environmental and human exposure to PFAS by rapidly restricting uses of PFAS wherever possible. Furthermore, as has been stated by ourselves and others before, society should not continually repeat the same mistakes with other persistent chemicals.”
