2021 brought a host of changes to our beloved City of Huntington Foundation. In December 2020 we were informed by the mayor’s office that after 35 years our Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium lease was not being renewed. After moving, our board of directors was given the option to bid on a contract for rental, which we declined.
We, of course, continue to serve the community, which includes recognizing outstanding citizens for their tremendous contributions to Huntington. Scores of amazing individuals have been recognized in the past for giving their time, talent, and treasure, over a lifetime for all of us. Now, the City of Huntington Foundation is asking for your help.
We have over 150 plaques that have been awarded over 36 years that are in need of a new home for display. The plaques were removed from the arena when recent renovations were completed and as far as we know have not been included in the arena plan. Our board of directors has discussed (as in the past) alternate locations, and we decided that as “plaques of and for the people,” your input would be important.
We are seeking indoor space with access by the general public as the arena had. It would need to be a larger space and be a long-term home for them. Of course, the Foundation remains a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, and any contributions are tax deductible. Please send suggestions or questions to City of Huntington Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 564, Huntington, 25701.
Be assured our mission to recognize outstanding individuals remains strong. We have been so blessed with their efforts and accomplishments it is an honor to continue this work.
