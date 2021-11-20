The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Having health insurance will save Americans from having hundreds of thousands in medical debt, but yet they still struggle to find affordable health care insurance providers. This is because many corporations who offer medical insurance offer the lowest coverage possible while the cost to pay into it is absurdly high. West Virginia suffers from a broken health care system, and the result is our hard-working health care providers striking for a fairly written contract.

It is crucial for senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to pass the Freedom to Vote Act so we can get the dark money out of politics and put it toward more insightful current issues such as having affordable health care plans for West Virginians. Senator Manchin crafted this bill and is doing whatever it takes to pass it into law. Now we just need Senator Capito to get on board and help us pass this act into a law.

Hailey Jordan

Barboursville

