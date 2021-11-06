My health insurance has saved me from a life of crippling student debt, but I still struggle financially whenever I need to pick up or order my medication. That’s because pharmaceutical corporations artificially inflate the cost of life-saving prescription drugs, lining their own pockets with profits while West Virginia residents struggle to afford and obtain the medication we need to survive.
Our broken healthcare system and the egregious prices of prescription medication is one of the worst examples of political corruption and our rigged democracy. It is important to have Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito pass the Freedom to Vote Act so that we can get dark money out of politics and end the legalized corruption that allows Big Pharma and private health insurance corporations to spend over $500 million per year on lobbying our supposed representatives.
Passing the Freedom to Vote Act is the first step toward ensuring that West Virginians have access to more affordable health care and prescription drugs. I am proud of Sen. Manchin’s leadership in crafting this bill, and I hope he does whatever it takes to pass it into law.
