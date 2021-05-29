Gov. Jim Justice made a comment, “Any frog not proud of his own pond isn’t much of a frog.” Truth is, any frog not proud of his own pond will find a new pond.
I live on County Route 35 in Wayne County. Trust me, this pond really sucks. This road hasn’t been paved or ditched since the mid-1990s. It is rough patches over patches. This road has a center line, but it is a one-way road. It only leads to Ohio or Kentucky.
We have lost over half our population in the past 25 years. This is part of your 3.7% population drop. We can spend hundreds of millions to ease congestion, but we can’t spend anything to ease frustrations.
Sir, this road did not get bad under your administration, and I am afraid it won’t get fixed under it. So, Mr. Justice, you are invited to come look at our pond or send someone to look at it and croak with us about our pond. Then you make the determination if this is a really bad pond or, in the words of a famous past president, is just a plain old ****hole.
Phillip Nelson
Dunlow