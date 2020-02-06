Last weekend I came to Huntington to attend the funeral of my good friend Dr. John Walden.

As we were following the hearse to the graveyard in Lincoln County, I noticed that every driver, without exception, coming from the other direction pulled over to the side of the road and turned on their lights and blinkers.

This was totally new to me and is a touching custom I will try to transplant to my home on Martha’s Vineyard. I want to thank the people of West Virginia for their simple act of respect that helped comfort so many broken hearts.

Tweed Roosevelt

Vineyard Haven, Mass.

