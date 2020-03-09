The consequences of drug addiction are known well as we read the newspapers. But nothing, it seems, is mentioned about the millions of Americans who have a gambling addiction that leads to hopeless pain and misery; for some it leads to death.
Gambling-related suicides have become an increasingly common phenomenon as legalized gambling has spread across America. The extent of this phenomenon remains largely unrecognized by our legislators. The gambling industry tries to keep pathological gambling hidden and minimized. The impact and problem of the pathological gamblers are painting a much more disturbing picture, especially when gambling addiction robs men and women of their families, marriages, jobs, finances, homes and self-worth.
“There’s no way we can explain it to you if you’re not living in our personal hell, because we don’t understand it either,” a recovering addict said to a New Jersey Gamblers Anonymous group.
Alice Click
Mount Alto, W.Va.