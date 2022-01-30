In addition to the use of public funds for private education, I also object to the use of gambling money to support our public educational needs. I consider the lottery and all the little gambling rooms scattered everywhere and disguised as cafes to be a bad influence on our society. Gambling addiction is a terrible thing, and the exploitation of vulnerable people by those responsible is reprehensible. For gambling money to support something so noble as a free education seems wrong somehow.
Perhaps we would not have accepted the lottery in West Virginia to help us with our educational system if we had not also been so willing to forego the payment of state taxes by industries who make billions of dollars a year. Yes, we need their businesses because we need their jobs, but we also need their tax base to support our schools, municipal services, libraries, etc. Doing away with business and occupation taxes has hurt many areas of our state.
